Assault charges against Calgary businessman Riaz Mamdani dropped

An assault charge against Calgary businessman Riaz Mamdani has been dropped.

Mamdani is a well-known Calgary real estate mogul and nearly died in a shooting in 2016.

He was charged on Nov. 28, 2021 following an argument with his girlfriend Kate Abbott at his Mount Royal home.

In a statement to Global News, Mamdani said he feels vindicated by the Crown’s decision to unconditionally withdraw the charges against him.

“While I am disappointed that it took this long, I am happy that the process led to this inevitable positive outcome. I have waited months while the Crown reviewed the facts,” Mamdani said.

“This is about honesty, integrity and, sadly, greed. These allegations were made alongside absurd claims for more than a million dollars a year in spousal support by a woman I did not live with and a six-figure demand for child-support for her child of a previous relationship.”

The Strategic Group CEO and philanthropist said, “What I have learned from this process and recent similar events in the media, is that consequences of even a meritless allegation can be as damaging as a conviction. In some ways, the accusation is the sentence.

"The stigma attached to these lies has been devastating to me."

Mamdani said he’s filed a fraud claim against Abbott and intends to pursue a defamation action.

2:26 Calgary businessman Riaz Mamdani charged with assault; alleged victim speaks out Calgary businessman Riaz Mamdani charged with assault; alleged victim speaks out – Mar 2, 2022

In a statement, Abbott said she’s shocked over the decision made by the Crown Prosecutor’s office.

“I did not lay the charges, I did not even ask for them to be laid. In love and support of all those who have ever suffered from any form of domestic violence, let’s be very clear: this decision diminishes the efforts to support victims and to prosecute this form of abuse,” Abbott said.

“My story is far from over. While I continue to work hard to recover and rebuild my life, my goal will remain to advocate for social change and legal reform — so that one day, in these instances, true justice will be served.” Abbott said.

In a letter to Abbott, the Crown said the decision to withdrawn the charge was based on reasonable likelihood of conviction and if there is a public interest in the prosecution proceeding.