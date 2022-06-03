Former PQ minister Bernard Drainville to jump back into politics with the CAQ

Send this page to someone via email

Radio host Bernard Drainville is leaving his hosting job at Montreal radio station 98.5 FM to return to provincial politics, this time with the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ).

A reliable source confirmed the news to The Canadian Press.

Drainville had previously served as an MNA and minister with the Parti Québécois (PQ) government and was behind the controversial Charter of Values, a proposed secular legislation.

The radio station 98.5 FM reported he will be a candidate in a Quebec City region during the provincial election this fall.

Drainville, who had hosted the noon show for six years, reportedly tendered his resignation to his employers on Thursday evening.

After a career in journalism from 1989 to 2007, he jumped into provincial politics. He was elected under the PQ banner four times in the Marie-Victorin riding in Longueuil from 2007 to 2014.

He was the minister responsible for democratic institutions from September 2012 to April 2014. He also served as official Opposition house leader from September 2015 to June 2016 before he exited politics.

— with files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise

