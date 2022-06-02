City explores regulations for short-term rentals, asking Winnipeggers for feedback

Send this page to someone via email

The city wants to hear from Winnipeggers on what regulations should be put in place for short-term rentals, like Airbnb.

The rentals have increased in popularity in recent years, and while they come with benefits, there are also challenges as well.

The city says flexible accomodations, contributions to tourism, income for hosts, increase in activity/foot traffic, and support for local economy are all positives for Winnipeg.

But the concerns including impacts on housing market and rental housing, noise, loss of sense of community, property maintenance and destruction, and neighbourhood safety.

Some of the regulations the city is considering include putting a five per cent accomodation tax on rentals, a tax that currently applies to only hotels.

Also, short-term rental hosts could be required to obtain a licence to operate their units.

The city could also look at land use and zoning and enforcement as other options.

Regulations in other cities have provided solutions to neighbourhood livability issues, rental housing supply concerns and tax inequities, according to the city.

Winnipeggers can visit winnipeg.ca/shorttermrentals to take an online survey until June 30 and learn more.

Recommendations will be presented to city council this fall for consideration.

Manitoba Hotel Association President and CEO Scott Jocelyn says he wants to make sure hosts are only renting out space in their primary residence.

“We’re not going to stop short-term rentals, If you want to rent your house with some regulations, knock yourself out. If you want to buy units or houses to rent them out on a nightly basis, then you’re a hotel and that’s not fair.”

Jocelyn says short-term rentals should be considered a business.

“If you want to play in our space, you should be dealing with regulations like we have to.”

