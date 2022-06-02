RCMP say firearm discharged from home in Cumberland House Cree Nation

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan RCMP advised the public of a dangerous person with a firearm at a home in Cumberland House Cree Nation Thursday.

Cumberland House Cree Nation is approximately 440 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

People in the area were asked to stay inside their home and close and lock all doors and windows.

RCMP said firearms were being discharged from the home at 133 Pemmican Portage Avenue.

Tips and emergencies should be reported to 911.

Saskatchewan RCMP were on scene and the public was asked not to disclose police locations.

Story continues below advertisement

An earlier RCMP release sent at 1:18 p.m. Thursday said the suspect was a man seen walking and wearing a black ball cap and black jacket in the area of Pemmican Portage Avenue.

RCMP said he was believed to have a long-barrel firearm.

Drivers in the area were also asked to be wary of someone asking for a ride and police said they should not pick up hitchhikers.