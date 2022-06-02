Midnight traffic stop nets drug, weapon seizure for Winnipeg cops, dozens of charges for suspects

Send this page to someone via email

Three Winnipeggers are each facing lengthy lists of drug, weapon and other charges after police stopped a stolen vehicle just after midnight Wednesday.

Police said officers spotted the stolen vehicle in the parking lot of a Notre Dame Avenue bar/hotel. They stopped it and took two people into custody, while a third occupant ran away. With the help of the Air1 police helicopter, he was tracked down to the 1300 block of Winnipeg Avenue.

In a search of the vehicle — which had been reported stolen from the Jefferson neighbourhood days earlier — police found a sawed-off shotgun, bear spray, a machete, 59.5 grams of cocaine, 2.6 grams of crack, 14 oxycodone tablets, and cash.

The accused, two men and a women in their early 30s, are each facing more than a dozen charges, ranging from possession for the purpose of trafficking to carrying a concealed weapon to driving without a licence.

Story continues below advertisement

One of the men was also the subject of warrants for being unlawfully at large.

Police said all three were detained in custody.