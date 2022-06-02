Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Midnight traffic stop nets drug, weapon seizure for Winnipeg cops, dozens of charges for suspects

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 2, 2022 5:30 pm
Winnipeg Police Service vehicle. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Police Service vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News

Three Winnipeggers are each facing lengthy lists of drug, weapon and other charges after police stopped a stolen vehicle just after midnight Wednesday.

Police said officers spotted the stolen vehicle in the parking lot of a Notre Dame Avenue bar/hotel. They stopped it and took two people into custody, while a third occupant ran away. With the help of the Air1 police helicopter, he was tracked down to the 1300 block of Winnipeg Avenue.

In a search of the vehicle — which had been reported stolen from the Jefferson neighbourhood days earlier — police found a sawed-off shotgun, bear spray, a machete, 59.5 grams of cocaine, 2.6 grams of crack, 14 oxycodone tablets, and cash.

Read more: Meth, crack seized in Winnipeg drug raid

The accused, two men and a women in their early 30s, are each facing more than a dozen charges, ranging from possession for the purpose of trafficking to carrying a concealed weapon to driving without a licence.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

One of the men was also the subject of warrants for being unlawfully at large.

Police said all three were detained in custody.

Click to play video: 'Handguns a ‘hot commodity’ in Winnipeg as gun crimes increase' Handguns a ‘hot commodity’ in Winnipeg as gun crimes increase
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagCocaine tagWinnipeg Police Service tagcrime in winnipeg tagMachete tagOxycodone tagCrack tagWinnipeg guns tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers