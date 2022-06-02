Goats grazing on invasive weeds at Wascana Centre

Wascana Centre Authority is bringing in a herd of hungry goats to graze on the invasive weeds in the conservation area once again. A herd of around 100 goats has arrived and will be at the park for a ten-day grazing period.

View image in full screen goats grazing at Wascana Centre to take out invasive weeds. Dave Parsons

In an effort to manage invasive plant species like thistle, alfalfa plants and protect the park’s ecosystem the Provincial Capital Commission (PCC) welcomed the goats. They will be contained in a fenced area on Wascana hill at the Goode Island overlook on McDonald Street.

The herd will be minded by a shepherd and two Border Collie herding dogs. A second grazing period will occur late in August.

While most people would not be excited about a ten-day work week eating alfalfa, the shepherd for the heard says the goats are quite happy about it. She said that the goats are trained by their mothers to only eat the good stuff, which are the weeds.