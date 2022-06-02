Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Goats grazing on invasive weeds at Wascana Centre

By Aishwarya Dudha Global News
Posted June 2, 2022 6:57 pm
goats grazing at Wascana Centre to take out invasive weeds. View image in full screen
goats grazing at Wascana Centre to take out invasive weeds. Dave Parsons

Wascana Centre Authority is bringing in a herd of hungry goats to graze on the invasive weeds in the conservation area once again. A herd of around 100 goats has arrived and will be at the park for a ten-day grazing period.

goats grazing at Wascana Centre to take out invasive weeds View image in full screen
goats grazing at Wascana Centre to take out invasive weeds. Dave Parsons

In an effort to manage invasive plant species like thistle, alfalfa plants and protect the park’s ecosystem the Provincial Capital Commission (PCC) welcomed the goats. They will be contained in a fenced area on Wascana hill at the Goode Island overlook on McDonald Street.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The herd will be minded by a shepherd and two Border Collie herding dogs. A second grazing period will occur late in August.

goats grazing at Wascana Centre to take out invasive weeds View image in full screen
goats grazing at Wascana Centre to take out invasive weeds. Dave Parsons

While most people would not be excited about a ten-day work week eating alfalfa, the shepherd for the heard says the goats are quite happy about it. She said that the goats are trained by their mothers to only eat the good stuff, which are the weeds.

Regina News tagWascana Park tagWascana Lake tagGoat taggoats at wascana taggoats wascana tagnews wascana tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers