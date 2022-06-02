Menu

Crime

Dozens gather at provincial court as accused in Megan Gallagher homicide makes first appearance

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted June 2, 2022 2:03 pm
brian gallagher and family at court View image in full screen
Megan’s father Brian Gallagher and step-mom Debie Gallagher were in attendance at court on Thursday as one of the accused in connection with their daughter's death made his first court appearance. Slavo Kutas / Global News

There was a large show of support at provincial court in Saskatoon Thursday morning for the family of Megan Gallagher as one of the accused in connection with her death made his first court appearance.

Gallagher was last seen on Sept. 19, 2020. Saskatoon police announced in January 2021 that they were treating her disappearance as a homicide.

Read more: Man arrested in connection with death of Megan Gallagher, 3 more wanted

Ernest Whitehead, 41, appeared in court wearing a black t-shirt with a white cross on the back. When asked by the judge if he had any questions, Whitehead tried to address the court gallery before the judge cut him off.

Whitehead is charged with indignity to human remains. He was remanded.

On Thursday Saskatoon police announced another suspect who was wanted on a charge of indignity to human remains was arrested by the RCMP Wednesday night.

Police say Roderick William Sutherland, 44, was taken into custody in the area of Prince Albert following a tip from the public.

He is expected to appear in court on Friday morning at 9 a.m.

Police have issued arrest warrants for two others who are wanted on charges of indignity to human remains.

The wanted suspects are John Wayne Sanderson and Jessica Sutherland.

Megan’s father Brian Gallagher and step-mom Debie Gallagher were in attendance.

Brian said Megan’s birth mother was unable to attend due to health issues related to her daughter’s disappearance.

Read more: Cross-Canada MMIWG2 walk reaches Saskatchewan

Megan’s sister also wasn’t able to make it as she continues her journey across Canada raising awareness for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

“The silence has been killing us. It has been so devastating to so many people. And it’s not just our family. There are so many families out there suffering the same realities,” Brian said after court.

Brian thanked the Saskatoon Police Service for its work.

He added that there is still information out there and encouraged those who know something to come forward.

“There is a homicide that happened and people out there still have information. They need to come forward. They need to speak.”

Brian said his family wants Megan to come home.

“We know we’re not going to have her back in person, we can’t hug her anymore … we can’t hear her voice” he said.

“I was looking for pictures the other day and I realized my whole life I didn’t take enough pictures.”

“I didn’t take any voice recordings and I wanted to hear her voice too. And I couldn’t. That’s the reality of what we’re living and that’s the reality of what withholding information is doing,” Brian said.

Read more: Saskatoon family’s pursuit to find Megan Gallagher never stops, sister to embark on 10-month walk

Brian said out of all the friends and family that came to court Thursday, there are probably thousands others who wanted to attend but couldn’t.

He thanked those who could come on short notice.

“My heart just pumps for you. Thank you very much.”

Global News has reached out to Saskatoon police for an update on the investigation but did not receive a response before publication. This story will be updated when one is provided.

Major crimes investigators continue to ask for information in regards to this case.

Anyone with information about the investigation or the whereabouts of the other suspects are asked to contact police at 306-975-8300 or Saskatoon CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

