Crime

Police seek 2 teens in connection with ‘hate-motivated incident’ on ION LRT

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 1, 2022 9:42 am
An ION LRT vehicle View image in full screen
An ION LRT vehicle stops at Kitchener City Hall station. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a “hate-motivated incident” which occurred on the ION LRT over the weekend in Waterloo.

According to police, a woman said she was being harassed by two teens on Sunday while riding on the LRT near University Avenue West and Seagram Drive.

Read more: Man charged after performing ‘indecent acts’ on the ION LRT and in downtown Kitchener

She reported the incident to police the following day and they say they are investing it as hate-motivated,

Police say the victim, who is 37, did not report any physical injuries as a result of the incident.

Read more: Man stole booze from Kitchener restaurant, assaulted employee: Waterloo police

They say one of the suspects was wearing a yellow shirt, backwards ball cap, and blue backpack while his accomplice was wearing a grey, long-sleeve shirt with a NASA logo on the front and dark shorts.

