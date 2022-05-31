Menu

Health

U.S. Justice Department asks court to reverse order lifting mask mandate on planes

By Staff Reuters
Posted May 31, 2022 6:44 pm
Click to play video: 'Everyday Joe: To mask or not to mask' Everyday Joe: To mask or not to mask
This week on Everyday Joe, Montreal comedian Joey Elias gives us his take on Quebec lifting its COVID mask mandate after two years, and has some advice for those who still plan on keeping their masks on – May 15, 2022

The U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday asked a federal appeals court to overturn a U.S. District Court judge’s April order that declared the government mandate requiring masks on airplanes, buses and in transit hubs unlawful.

Hours after the federal judge in Florida declared the mandate unlawful, the Biden administration said it would no longer enforce it. The Justice Department told the appeals court that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention order issued in January 2021 was “within” the agency’s legal authority.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)

© 2022 Reuters
