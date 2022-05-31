London-area resident takes home $1M Lotto 6/49 prize

Send this page to someone via email

A 58-year-old London-area resident has taken home a $1-million prize through Lotto 6/49, officials with OLG reported Tuesday.

Shelley Cockburn of Delaware, Ont., won the guaranteed $1-million prize in the April 23 draw, OLG said in a media release.

In a statement issued through the Crown agency, Cockburn was standing in line at the grocery store when she learned she had won, and “didn’t know whether to laugh or cry!”

“When I told my husband and kids, they were all so happy for me. Everyone was in shock.”

Cockburn, who bought her winning ticket at Mac’s on Adelaide Street in Mount Brydges, told OLG officials she plans to pay off her mortgage and bills and then buy a new set of wheels.

