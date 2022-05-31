Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

London-area resident takes home $1M Lotto 6/49 prize

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted May 31, 2022 5:37 pm
London-area resident takes home $1M Lotto 6/49 prize - image View image in full screen
OLG

A 58-year-old London-area resident has taken home a $1-million prize through Lotto 6/49, officials with OLG reported Tuesday.

Shelley Cockburn of Delaware, Ont., won the guaranteed $1-million prize in the April 23 draw, OLG said in a media release.

Read more: London, Ont. woman takes home $1 million through Encore, OLG says

In a statement issued through the Crown agency, Cockburn was standing in line at the grocery store when she learned she had won, and “didn’t know whether to laugh or cry!”

Trending Stories

“When I told my husband and kids, they were all so happy for me. Everyone was in shock.”

Cockburn, who bought her winning ticket at Mac’s on Adelaide Street in Mount Brydges, told OLG officials she plans to pay off her mortgage and bills and then buy a new set of wheels.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario tagLottery tagOlg tagLotto 649 tagLotto 6-49 tagDelaware tagOntario Lottery and Gaming tagOntario Lottery tagLottery Prize tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers