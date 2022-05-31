Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Senior convicted of 2017 double murder in Vancouver’s West End dies in prison

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 31, 2022 2:20 pm
Click to play video: 'Vancouver senior found guilty of murdering neighbours in West End apartment building' Vancouver senior found guilty of murdering neighbours in West End apartment building
A collective sigh of relief tonight from residents of a Vancouver apartment building, after today's verdict in the trial of an elderly man accused of killing two of their neighbours. 75- year- old Leonard Landrick was convicted of second degree murder but as Rumina Daya reports, the legal wrangling is far from over – Nov 20, 2019

A Vancouver senior has died in prison while serving concurrent life sentences for the second-degree murders of two fellow residents of the West End apartment building where he lived.

Leonard Landrick was in his late 70s when he was handed the life terms for the 2017 slayings of 57-year-old building council member Sandra McInnes and 51-year-old Neil Croker, the building’s manager.

Landrick, who knew both victims, was sentenced in November 2020.

Read more: Vancouver senior sentenced to life in prison for West End double murder

He was ordered to serve at least 13 years before being eligible for parole.

Trending Stories

A statement from the Correctional Service of Canada says Landrick died of apparent natural causes at the Pacific Institution in Abbotsford and his family has been notified.

Story continues below advertisement

As in all cases involving in-custody deaths, the correctional service says it will review the circumstances and it has notified police and the BC Coroners Service.

Click to play video: 'Investigators on scene after man found dead at Surrey park' Investigators on scene after man found dead at Surrey park
Investigators on scene after man found dead at Surrey park
© 2022 The Canadian Press
BC Coroners Service tagCorrectional Service of Canada tagVancouver homicide tagLeonard Landrick tagNeil Croker tagSandra McInnes tagVancouver senior West End double murder tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers