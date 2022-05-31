Scott Moe announces new cabinet including first ever female justice minister

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced changes to the provincial cabinet on Tuesday.

“Never before has Saskatchewan had such an opportunity at a global level to grow our exports, our industries and our economy,” Moe said. “Saskatchewan has among the most sustainable resources in the world, and this growth results in better services, programs and opportunities for Saskatchewan people.”

The size of the cabinet remains the same at 18 members including the Premier. However, there is a lot of shuffle within the cabinet. Five MLAs remain in the cabinet but will undertake new roles.

Perhaps most notable, Bronwyn Eyre, the former energy minister, is the first woman to be named justice minister and attorney general.

The other four new MLAs who will take on new roles include:

Jim Reiter becomes Minister of Energy and Resources.

Gordon Wyant becomes Minister of Advanced Education.

Gene Makowsky becomes Minister of Social Services.

Lori Carr becomes Minister of SaskBuilds and Procurement, Minister Responsible for the Public Service Commission, and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority.

Two MLAs are entering the cabinet.

Jeremy Cockrill becomes Minister of Highways, with responsibility for the Water Security Agency.

Dana Skoropad becomes Minister of Environment.

In addition, Tim McLeod is appointed the Provincial Secretary.

The other 10 spots in the cabinet remain the same

Donna Harpauer remains Deputy Premier and Minister of Finance.

Don Morgan remains Minister of Crown Investments Corporation and becomes Minister responsible for all major crown corporations, including SaskEnergy, SGI, SaskPower, SaskTel, SaskGaming and SaskWater. Morgan remains Minister of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety and Minister Responsible for the Saskatchewan Workers’ Compensation Board.

Dustin Duncan remains Minister of Education.

Christine Tell remains Minister of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety.

Jeremy Harrison remains Minister of Trade and Export Development and Minister of Immigration and Career Training, Minister Responsible for Innovation Saskatchewan and Minister Responsible for Tourism Saskatchewan.

David Marit remains Minister of Agriculture and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Crop Insurance Corporation.

Paul Merriman remains Minister of Health.

Don McMorris remains Minister of Government Relations, Minister Responsible for First Nations, Métis and Northern Affairs, and Minister Responsible for the Provincial Capital Commission.

Laura Ross remains Minister of Parks, Culture and Sport, and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women.

Everett Hindley remains Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, Seniors and Rural and Remote Health.

