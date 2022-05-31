Menu

Crime

Man charged after performing ‘indecent acts’ on the ION LRT and in downtown Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 31, 2022 9:59 am
ION LRT vehicles get ready for their maiden voyages at Fairway Station. View image in full screen
ION LRT vehicles get ready for their maiden voyages at Fairway Station. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say a 35-year-old man was taken into custody over the weekend after “indecent acts” were performed on the ION LRT and in downtown Kitchener.

Officers were called to downtown Kitchener near Charles and Gaukel streets after receiving reports of a man committing an indecent act on the ION LRT on Saturday at around 7:45 p.m.

The man was also allegedly seen committing another indecent act in front of a business in the area.

Police say officers tracked down the man and arrested him.

A 35-year-old Kitchener man is facing multiple charges, including committing an indecent act in a public place and committing an indecent act in front of a person under 16.

