Canada

No foul play in missing man’s death: Manitoba RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted May 30, 2022 1:08 pm
RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
A close-up of an RCMP vehicle. File / Global News

RCMP say foul play is not suspected in the death of a missing man whose body was found in water near a Manitoba highway over the weekend.

Steven Froese, 25, was seen leaving a vehicle on a closed section of Highway 23, roughly two kilometres west of Morris, last Wednesday night.

Read more: Manitoba man last seen abandoning vehicle near Morris

Police had asked the public for help finding Froese on Friday.

In a release Monday, police said Froese was found dead in the water west of Morris Sunday.

They say no criminality is suspected in his death.

Click to play video: 'Morris Flood Update May 13, 2022' Morris Flood Update May 13, 2022
Morris Flood Update May 13, 2022 – May 13, 2022
