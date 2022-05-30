No foul play in missing man’s death: Manitoba RCMP

RCMP say foul play is not suspected in the death of a missing man whose body was found in water near a Manitoba highway over the weekend.
Steven Froese, 25, was seen leaving a vehicle on a closed section of Highway 23, roughly two kilometres west of Morris, last Wednesday night.
Police had asked the public for help finding Froese on Friday.
In a release Monday, police said Froese was found dead in the water west of Morris Sunday.
They say no criminality is suspected in his death.
