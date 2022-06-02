Regina’s Ukrainian community continues to support newcomers fleeing war

Send this page to someone via email

As Russia’s attack on Ukraine rages on, the Ukrainian community in Regina continues to come together on behalf of their displaced countrymates.

Last week a pierogi supper fundraiser was held at the Ukrainian National Federation hall to raise money for those who have fled war-torn country.

Though the pierogi supper was a monthly occurrence prior to COVID-19, this was the first time in almost two years the UNF hosted the event.

Their Stand With Ukraine Pierogi Supper carried extra importance.

“We’re receiving newcomers here in Regina pretty much every day. They’re coming and coming and they have nothing with them and they have no support. We’re trying to help as much as we can in different ways,” said Olena Shyian, president of UNF Regina.

On the menu were all the Ukrainian staples, cream chicken, pierogis, cabbage rolls and their signature cheesecake.

At $20 a plate, Shyian says after food costs the rest of the proceeds will go towards gifts cards at Superstore and Walmart to help newcomers with groceries and other items.

Those newcomers include Kyiv natives Kateryna Usatyuk and Ganna Lomachynska who arrived separately in Regina over the last few weeks.

Usatyuk arrived from Kyiv alone two weeks ago, knowing no one in Canada.

“I searched on YouTube and step by step I learn because I didn’t know anything about Canada,” said the displaced Ukrainian.

Leaving her family behind, Usatyuk has been appreciative of the support from the Ukrainian community in Regina.

“It was one of the main reasons of why I came here. Because it’s a smaller city with a big community of Ukrainians.”

Lomachynska arrived last week with her husband and shares Usatyuk’s early infatuation with the Queen City.

“I like Regina because it is not (such a) big city. I am originally from a smaller city, I like a quiet place,” said Lomachynska.

Lomachynska and her husband left their jobs as accountant and architect, as well as their brand new home in Kyiv, behind.

They fled the Ukrainian capital two days after the Russian invasion began, Then, after spending two months in Germany, they made their way to Regina.

“I have a good feeling about this community because we can speak our language and it has great supports for us,” said the Regina newcomer.

Both women were volunteering and serving food during the fundraising dinner, because they say they want to do their part in their new community.

“I feel like I am a part of all Ukrainians and that I can help. That is why I came here to volunteer, to feel a part of this family,” said Usatyuk.

The UNF says they will continue fundraising to support their homeland while trying to make sure newcomers to Regina are set up for success.

“We’ve been known as a hub for new coming people for a long time, since I came to Canada 15 years ago. So I hope we can continue doing that,” said Shyian.