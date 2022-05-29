Man charged after 3 people stabbed ‘multiple times’ in North Saanich

Send this page to someone via email

A man accused of stabbing three people “multiple times” in North Saanich is due to appear in court on Monday.

Clinton James Bitten, 40, is charged with assault, assault causing bodily harm and aggravated assault in the attack, which Sidney/North Saanich RCMP said happened at a home on Derrick Road near Norris Road Friday evening.

In a media release, RCMP said officers made forcible entry to the home, where they found the three victims with serious injuries.

Police rendered emergency first aid until the scene was declared safe, after which the vixtims were treated by paramedics and transported to hospital.

Police located the “agitated and violent” suspect at the scene and were able to de-escalate the situation and arrest him without incident.

Mounties believe the suspect and the victims knew one another, and that the incident was isolated.

Bitten remains in custody pending a bail hearing.

