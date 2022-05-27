Menu

Canada

CFB Trenton plans $415-million expansion

By John Lawless Global News
Posted May 27, 2022 7:06 pm
The $415 million, 30,000 square metre expansion is slated to be complete by 2028.
The $415 million, 30,000 square metre expansion is slated to be complete by 2028. Global News

Canada’s largest military air base is slated for a big expansion.

Officials announced that $415-million worth of large-scale construction projects are coming to Canadian Forces Base Trenton.

The funding is earmarked for a four-building training facility, totaling 30,000 square metres.

Read more: CFB Trenton prepares quarantine, treatment for Canada’s coronavirus evacuees

The basic building requirements are for general facilities like office areas, meeting rooms, wash bays, training facilities, physical training facilities and warehouse space.

The expansion will take place on the northern edge of the base, which was expropriated by the government years ago.

Approximately 250 acres of land was expropriated by the federal government from a Trenton farmer to expand the base.

The expansion also includes 60 new residential units, in the midst of a national housing crisis that has impacted armed forces members as well.

Construction is expected to begin in spring 2024 and finish in 2028.

