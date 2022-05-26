London, Ont. parent support group says ‘worry is already here’ for baby formula shortage

Send this page to someone via email

The baby formula shortage in the United States continues to affect global supplies as many local parents worry about the impact it could have on Canadian markets.

While the same level of shortages has not been seen in Canada just yet, Jessica Cowling, owner and director of InnerWorks Counselling London, said the worry for local families is already here.

Read more: Baby formula shortage in Canada leads to panic buying

“It’s one more thing added to the list of all the other things that new parents can get very anxious about,” said Cowling.

InnerWorks Counselling London offers a variety of support programs, including the Mother Reach support group, made possible by a coalition of local agencies such as the Middlesex London Health Unit (MLHU).

Story continues below advertisement

According to Cowling, Mother Reach provides pregnant and new mothers with healthy coping and parenting strategies, all while promoting personal and family wellness.

“For 12 weeks, they focus on basic skills around dealing with anxiety and depression, as well as support and education on parenting and caregiving for new baby relationships,” said Cowling. “But the concerns being raised about available formula, knowing what the options are for feeding a baby, is really important.”

In February, production facilities issued a massive safety recall on several major Abbott brands after the federal Food and Drug Administration confirmed that four infants suffered from bacterial infections after consuming the baby formula.

Two of the four infants died.

As a result of the recall, Abbott also shut down its largest manufacturing plant in Sturgis, Mich.

American parents have been left scrambling to find additional baby formula because of the recent closure.

Canadian retailer Loblaw told Global News it’s experiencing “supply issues” for one brand of baby formula because of the recall. However, the company did not specify the brand.

Cowling said the biggest concern with the shortage is for babies on a specialized diet due to allergies or sensitivities.

Story continues below advertisement

“We always encourage parents to speak to their family doctor whenever they have any concerns about when and how to feed their infants,” said Cowling.

“The one thing I have seen coming out of the States with this shortage was lots of people sharing information online about collecting it and making it available for people and neighbours, which I think is wonderful.”

Potential good news, however, does come this week as Abbott is set to reopen the Michigan plant within the next two weeks.

Sylvain Charlebois, director of the agrifood and analytics labs at Dalhousie University in Halifax, told Global News that if the plant reopens in less than two weeks, supply issues in Canada should get back to normal within a month’s time.

—with files from Global News’ Saba Aziz, Amy Judd and Kylie Stanton.