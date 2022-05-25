Cleanup efforts continue in Smiths Falls, four days after Ontario storm destruction

Send this page to someone via email

The aftermath of Saturday’s storm is still visible, as people continue to wait for their power to return or for damages to be repaired.

In one Smiths Falls, Ont., residential area, a fallen tree remains on an active power line and, just steps away, a second fallen tree has left damage to the roof of Donald and Leona Schultz’s home.

“We were just sitting in here…and then all of a sudden, I was back in the kitchen and I had just heard this rumbling,” says Smiths Falls resident Donald Schultz. “And I hollered at her (Leona) ‘What’s going on out there?’ And it was the tree come down on the roof and then started to roll. And the trailer was shaking.”

Now, four days layer, the Schultz’ roof remains tarped as they patiently wait for further help.

Story continues below advertisement

“We had to stay outside until 1:30 in the morning while they cut the tree into pieces and got it off of our roof,” Leona says.

Many in their neighbourhood voice that they feel lucky that the damage was not worse.

“Definitely we missed the worst of it,” says neighbour Janice Doyle. “I mean, when you consider Carleton Place. I believe they have their power on again today, but that’s a long time. And I know, my daughter lives up in Lanark Highlands, they’re still without power. So I think we’re very lucky that nobody was injured or killed.”

The severity of the storm has also meant the closure of Bon Echo Provincial Park until approximately June 5, as safety concerns are addressed.

While most of the power has been restored to Smiths Falls, the Township of Addington Highlands is still in a declared state of emergency.

That township is providing resources to those who are still affected by a lack of hydro and water in the region. Residents may bring containers to the Township Office to fill up, Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. until hydro has been restored.

Story continues below advertisement

2:09 Hundreds of thousands still without power after tornado hits ON, QC Hundreds of thousands still without power after tornado hits ON, QC