Canada

Assinibone Park Conservancy president stepping down

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 25, 2022 1:46 pm
A view of the grounds in Assiniboine Park including The Pavilion tower, at right, in Winnipeg. Assiniboine Park Conservancy president, Margaret Redmond, is stepping down from the role. View image in full screen
A view of the grounds in Assiniboine Park including The Pavilion tower, at right, in Winnipeg. Assiniboine Park Conservancy president, Margaret Redmond, is stepping down from the role. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Don Denton

The head of the not-for-profit group that runs Assiniboine Park in Winnipeg is leaving after almost 14 years.

Margaret Redmond says she will step down as president of the Assiniboine Park Conservancy.

Read more: Assiniboine Park to unveil 30 acres of new gardens in July

The group was created in 2008 to renew and improve Winnipeg’s best-known park.

Under Redmond, the park upgraded its main attractions, including a polar bear exhibit at the zoo and a large indoor plant conservatory that is in the final stages of construction.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
