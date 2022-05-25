Assinibone Park Conservancy president stepping down

Send this page to someone via email

The head of the not-for-profit group that runs Assiniboine Park in Winnipeg is leaving after almost 14 years.

Margaret Redmond says she will step down as president of the Assiniboine Park Conservancy.

The group was created in 2008 to renew and improve Winnipeg’s best-known park.

Under Redmond, the park upgraded its main attractions, including a polar bear exhibit at the zoo and a large indoor plant conservatory that is in the final stages of construction.

