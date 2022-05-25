SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
World

Russia ready to open corridor for ships leaving Ukraine with food – with conditions

By Staff Reuters
Posted May 25, 2022 8:08 am
Click to play video: 'Ukraine had successful harvest but food blocked from being shipped: Freeland' Ukraine had successful harvest but food blocked from being shipped: Freeland
WATCH: Ukraine had successful harvest but food blocked from being shipped: Freeland – Apr 22, 2022

Russia is ready to provide a humanitarian corridor for vessels carrying food to leave Ukraine, in return for the lifting of some sanctions, the Interfax news agency cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko as saying on Wednesday.

Ukraine’s Black Sea ports have been blocked since Russia sent thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 and more than 20 million tonnes of grain are stuck in silos in the country.

Russia and Ukraine account for nearly a third of global wheat supplies and the lack of significant grain exports from Ukraine ports is contributing to a growing global food crisis.

Read more: Unearthing the evidence of Russia’s war crimes in east Ukraine

Ukraine is also a major exporter of corn and sunflower oil.

Western powers have been discussing the idea of setting up “safe corridors” for grain exports from Ukraine’s ports, adding that any such corridor would need Russian consent.

“We have repeatedly stated on this point that a solution to the food problem requires a comprehensive approach, including the lifting of sanctions that have been imposed on Russian exports and financial transactions,” Rudenko was quoted as saying.

“And it also requires the demining by the Ukrainian side of all ports where ships are anchored. Russia is ready to provide the necessary humanitarian passage, which it does every day.”

Click to play video: 'How war in Ukraine is threatening the global food crisis' How war in Ukraine is threatening the global food crisis
How war in Ukraine is threatening the global food crisis – Apr 5, 2022

Russia is in touch with the United Nations on the issue, Rudenko was quoted as saying by another news agency, RIA.

Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of planting drifting mines in the Black Sea.

Rudenko was also quoted by Interfax as saying that possible escort by Western ships of Ukraine’s vessels carrying grain would “seriously exacerbate the situation in the Black Sea”.

Britain said on Tuesday there are no plans to send British warships to help get food exports out of the blockaded Ukrainian port of Odesa.

Read more: Russia ‘running out of ideas’ in 3-month-old war. Can Ukraine win?

Odesa, on the Black Sea, is Ukraine’s main deep-water port.

On the shallow-water Azov Sea, Russia’s defence ministry said on Wednesday that the port of Mariupol, the Ukrainian city which was taken by Russia, is operating normally after Russian forces completed removing mines from there.

© 2022 Reuters
