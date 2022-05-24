More action needed as military members struggle to find housing, says Anand

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s defence minister says the federal government has more to do to support Canadian Forces members who are struggling to find housing.

Anita Anand says the government has taken several steps to help address affordability concerns for military members and their families.

Anand says the government put in place several measures to give military members more flexibility in their work, including remote work options.

She says the government increased the rates of pay for military members in 2021.

She also says Canadians across the country are facing housing shortages.

A recent email encouraging Canadian Armed Forces members to consider Habitat for Humanity is shedding light on how rising home and rental prices are affecting military personnel.

