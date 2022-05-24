Menu

Canada

More action needed as military members struggle to find housing, says Anand

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 24, 2022 2:19 pm
More government action needed for military members struggling to find housing, Anand says
WATCH: More government action needed for military members struggling to find housing, Anand says

Canada’s defence minister says the federal government has more to do to support Canadian Forces members who are struggling to find housing.

Anita Anand says the government has taken several steps to help address affordability concerns for military members and their families.

Anand says the government put in place several measures to give military members more flexibility in their work, including remote work options.

Read more: How to make an offer in Canada’s cooling housing market

She says the government increased the rates of pay for military members in 2021.

She also says Canadians across the country are facing housing shortages.

Canadian home prices could rise 15% in 2022: Royal LePage
Canadian home prices could rise 15% in 2022: Royal LePage – Apr 19, 2022

A recent email encouraging Canadian Armed Forces members to consider Habitat for Humanity is shedding light on how rising home and rental prices are affecting military personnel.

Advertisement
© 2022 The Canadian Press
