Politics

Justin Trudeau in Metro Vancouver to talk Invictus Games

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 24, 2022 12:24 pm
Click to play video: 'Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc mark one year since unmarked graves rediscovered' Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc mark one year since unmarked graves rediscovered
Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc hold a day of mourning one year after the community found out ground-penetrating radar scans had revealed more than 200 suspected unmarked burials at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. Neetu Garcha reports.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Metro Vancouver Tuesday where he is expected to discuss housing and food bank issues.

Trudeau’s stops in Metro Vancouver come following his tense appearance at the unmarked residential school graves memorial ceremony Monday in Kamloops.

The prime minister faced angry chants from some people at the memorial but was also warmly greeted by elders.

Trudeau has scheduled a news conference for Tuesday morning after he holds an event to discuss federal housing policy.

Click to play video: 'Splatsin residential school survivors reflect on anniversary of Kamloops grave discovery' Splatsin residential school survivors reflect on anniversary of Kamloops grave discovery
Splatsin residential school survivors reflect on anniversary of Kamloops grave discovery

Read more: Trudeau faces chants, pounding drums as he walks through crowd at Kamloops memorial

Trudeau and B.C. Premier John Horgan are scheduled to make an afternoon announcement regarding the 2025 Invictus Games.

Trudeau is also set to visit a Metro Vancouver food bank.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
