Justin Trudeau in Metro Vancouver to talk Invictus Games

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Metro Vancouver Tuesday where he is expected to discuss housing and food bank issues.

Trudeau’s stops in Metro Vancouver come following his tense appearance at the unmarked residential school graves memorial ceremony Monday in Kamloops.

The prime minister faced angry chants from some people at the memorial but was also warmly greeted by elders.

Trudeau has scheduled a news conference for Tuesday morning after he holds an event to discuss federal housing policy.

Trudeau and B.C. Premier John Horgan are scheduled to make an afternoon announcement regarding the 2025 Invictus Games.

Trudeau is also set to visit a Metro Vancouver food bank.