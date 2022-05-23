Menu

Politics

Ontario party leaders continue campaigning on Victoria Day

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 23, 2022 7:18 am
WATCH ABOVE: (May 21) With less than two weeks to go until the election, Ontario party leaders are focusing on gun laws, healthcare, housing and farmland. Ahmar Khan reports.

TORONTO — Ontario’s election campaign isn’t slowing down for Victoria Day.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford will make a campaign stop in his home turf, Etobicoke North, before door-knocking elsewhere in Toronto, including former Liberal premier Kathleen Wynne’s old riding of Don Valley West.

The current Liberal leader, Steven Del Duca, is visiting the city of Clarence-Rockland, east of Ottawa, to assess damage resulting from a powerful weekend storm that triggered a local state of emergency.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath, who has been making virtual appearances after contracting COVID-19, doesn’t have anything planned, but her federal counterpart Jagmeet Singh will be out in her stead.

Trending Stories

He’s set to visit campaign offices in Kingston, Ajax and Toronto’s east end.

Green Leader Mike Schreiner, who has also tested positive for COVID-19, is set to make an announcement this morning and offer a preview of the last couple weeks of the campaign.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
