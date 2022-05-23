Ontario party leaders continue campaigning on Victoria Day

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO — Ontario’s election campaign isn’t slowing down for Victoria Day.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford will make a campaign stop in his home turf, Etobicoke North, before door-knocking elsewhere in Toronto, including former Liberal premier Kathleen Wynne’s old riding of Don Valley West.

The current Liberal leader, Steven Del Duca, is visiting the city of Clarence-Rockland, east of Ottawa, to assess damage resulting from a powerful weekend storm that triggered a local state of emergency.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath, who has been making virtual appearances after contracting COVID-19, doesn’t have anything planned, but her federal counterpart Jagmeet Singh will be out in her stead.

He’s set to visit campaign offices in Kingston, Ajax and Toronto’s east end.

Story continues below advertisement

Green Leader Mike Schreiner, who has also tested positive for COVID-19, is set to make an announcement this morning and offer a preview of the last couple weeks of the campaign.

23:01 Focus Ontario: COVID on the Campaign Trail Focus Ontario: COVID on the Campaign Trail