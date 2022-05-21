Man shot and injured during police ‘interaction’ in Barriere, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A man was shot and injured by Mounties in the central B.C. district municipality of Barriere on Friday.

Police said they were called to the 2900-block of Highway 5 before 10 p.m. in response to a report that a man had been dropped off on the side of the road and had picked up what looked like a weapon.

In a Saturday news release, the Mounties said they found the man and an “interaction occurred,” during which officers fired their guns. The police were uninjured and administered first aid to the man until paramedics arrived and brought him to the hospital.

The incident has been referred to the Independent Investigations Office of B.C., which will investigate police conduct throughout the interaction.

“As the matter is now under investigation by the IIO BC, no further information will be released by police,” read the Saturday news release.

The Mounties, meanwhile, are continuing a criminal code investigation in relation to the Friday incident.

