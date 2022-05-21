Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man shot and injured during police ‘interaction’ in Barriere, B.C.

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted May 21, 2022 3:36 pm
An RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating a police-involved shooting in Barriere, B.C. on Fri. May 20, 2022, that left a man injured. Global News / File

A man was shot and injured by Mounties in the central B.C. district municipality of Barriere on Friday.

Police said they were called to the 2900-block of Highway 5 before 10 p.m. in response to a report that a man had been dropped off on the side of the road and had picked up what looked like a weapon.

In a Saturday news release, the Mounties said they found the man and an “interaction occurred,” during which officers fired their guns. The police were uninjured and administered first aid to the man until paramedics arrived and brought him to the hospital.

Read more: ‘We are stuck’: B.C.’s civilian-led police watchdog reports staffing problems

The incident has been referred to the Independent Investigations Office of B.C., which will investigate police conduct throughout the interaction.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“As the matter is now under investigation by the IIO BC, no further information will be released by police,” read the Saturday news release.

The Mounties, meanwhile, are continuing a criminal code investigation in relation to the Friday incident.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver police shoot suspect near Commercial Drive' Vancouver police shoot suspect near Commercial Drive
Vancouver police shoot suspect near Commercial Drive – Apr 28, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagBC RCMP tagHighway 5 tagIIO BC tagIndependent Investigations Office of BC tagbarriere tagPolice Involved Shootings tagman shot in Barriere tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers