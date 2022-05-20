Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Costs reach $25.6 million for public inquiry into 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 20, 2022 4:18 pm
Click to play video: 'RCMP incident commander says radio service a challenge during Nova Scotia mass shooting' RCMP incident commander says radio service a challenge during Nova Scotia mass shooting
Two retired RCMP staff sergeants who helped lead the response to the Nova Scotia mass shooting took the stand today at the Mass Casualty Commission. Both are standing by the decisions they made, even though they ended up being wrong about the gunman's whereabouts. Graeme Benjamin has been following the proceedings and has the latest.

The public inquiry into Nova Scotia’s mass shooting has already cost $25.6 million to investigate the April 18-19, 2020, rampage — and there are still about five months remaining in its mandate.

Costs are shared between the federal and provincial governments for the inquiry, which was established in October 2020 and started public proceedings on Feb. 22 of this year.

Read more: RCMP seeking accommodations for officers testifying at N.S. mass shooting inquiry

The inquiry is probing the causes and circumstances that led to the shooting deaths of 22 people over 13 hours by a gunman driving a replica police vehicle, and it is expected to recommend ways to help prevent and respond to similar incidents in the future.

Trending Stories

According to the expenditures breakdown presented up to March 31 of this year, the inquiry spent almost $2.9 million in fiscal year 2020-21, and in the latest fiscal year it spent about $22.7 million.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Former RCMP staff sergeant describes spotty radio, lack of resources in N.S. shooting

About $9.5 million of the cost has been for the salaries and benefits for 68 employees, with chief commissioner Michael MacDonald receiving up to $2,000 daily and the two commissioners, Leanne Fitch and Kim Stanton, $1,800 daily.

Some of the commission’s budget funds the cost of lawyers representing family members of victims, with that portion of the expenses totalling about $2.5 million to date.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
nova scotia shooting tagpublic inquiry tagInquiry tagMass Casualty Commission tagNova Scotia Shooting Inquiry tagmass casualty commission cost tagnova scotia shooting inquiry cost tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers