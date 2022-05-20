Menu

Crime

Winnipeg homicide suspect at large, may have headed east to Thunder Bay, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 20, 2022 3:37 pm
Neigel Ryan Noel.
Neigel Ryan Noel. Winnipeg Police Service

A man wanted by Winnipeg police for second-degree murder may have skipped the province and headed toward Thunder Bay, Ont.

Police said Friday that they continue to search for Neigel Ryan Noel, 53, a suspect in the May 4 murder of Scott Matthew Catcheway.

Noel is described as five feet nine inches tall with a heavy build and tattoos, including “Veni Vidi Vici” on his chest and “CREAM” on his right arm.

Police said anyone who spots Noel should stay away as he may be armed. Instead, call homicide investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

