Toronto police seek suspect after girl, 12, sexually assaulted on TTC bus

Police are seeking to identify a suspect after a 12-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on a Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) bus.

In a press release, Toronto police said on May 15 at around 10:50 a.m., officers received a report of a “suspicious incident” in The West Mall and Burnhamthorpe Road area.

Police said at around 9:30 a.m., a 12-year-old girl boarded a TTC bus.

Officers said she was approached by an unknown man.

Acccording to police, they had a conversation.

“During the conversation, he sexually assaulted her,” the release said.

Police said the man got off the bus in The West Mall and Burnahmthorpe area.

Officers are now searching for a man with a thin build and curly dark hair who was clean shaven.

Police said he was seen wearing light-coloured shorts, black high-top shoes with a silver and white tag design on the back and the front, a grey t-shirt with a light-coloured button-up shirt on top and a black jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.