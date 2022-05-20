Toronto police seek suspect after girl, 12, sexually assaulted on TTC bus

Police are seeking to identify a suspect after a 12-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on a Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) bus.
In a press release, Toronto police said on May 15 at around 10:50 a.m., officers received a report of a “suspicious incident” in The West Mall and Burnhamthorpe Road area.
Police said at around 9:30 a.m., a 12-year-old girl boarded a TTC bus.
Officers said she was approached by an unknown man.
Acccording to police, they had a conversation.
“During the conversation, he sexually assaulted her,” the release said.
Police said the man got off the bus in The West Mall and Burnahmthorpe area.
Officers are now searching for a man with a thin build and curly dark hair who was clean shaven.
Police said he was seen wearing light-coloured shorts, black high-top shoes with a silver and white tag design on the back and the front, a grey t-shirt with a light-coloured button-up shirt on top and a black jacket.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
Comments