Canada

RCMP seeking accommodations for officers testifying at N.S. mass shooting inquiry

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 19, 2022 4:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia shooting victims’ families react to RCMP testimony' Nova Scotia shooting victims’ families react to RCMP testimony
A senior ranking RCMP member in charge of command decisions during the mass shooting spree is doubling down on the decision to not issue a news release earlier. The RCMP have come under immense scrutiny over its communication with the public during the rampage. As Graeme Benjamin reports, his testimony is resulting in anger among victims' families.

The RCMP say the commission of inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia would be violating its own rules if Mounties who have endured trauma were called to testify without some form of accommodation.

The Nova Scotia RCMP issued a statement today saying members who have already provided interviews to the commission during its ongoing investigation should not have to appear at the hearings and relive the events of April 18-19, 2020, unless their trauma is mitigated as much as possible.

Read more: Former RCMP staff sergeant describes spotty radio, lack of resources in N.S. shooting

The statement does not say what kind of mitigation measures the Mounties are seeking.

Last Friday, the inquiry’s three commissioners said that subpoenaed witnesses with “wellness issues” may request special arrangements, including testimony by closed-circuit TV or testimony from another room.

The inquiry’s mandate calls for it to conduct its work through what is called a “trauma-informed” approach.

Participating lawyer Robert Pineo says if the public inquiry is to make proper findings of fact, it is critical that RCMP decision-makers testify and that their evidence is tested under cross-examination.

Click to play video: 'RCMP incident commander says radio service a challenge during Nova Scotia mass shooting' RCMP incident commander says radio service a challenge during Nova Scotia mass shooting

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2020.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
