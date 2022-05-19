Menu

World

George W. Bush accidentally decries invasion of ‘Iraq,’ not Ukraine

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted May 19, 2022 3:01 pm
Click to play video: 'George W. Bush mistakenly says ‘Iraq’ instead of ‘Ukraine’ when addressing ‘unjustified’ invasion' George W. Bush mistakenly says ‘Iraq’ instead of ‘Ukraine’ when addressing ‘unjustified’ invasion
During a speech in Dallas on Wednesday, former U.S. president George W. Bush accidentally said 'Iraq' instead of 'Ukraine' when he was addressing Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine.

During a speech in Dallas on Wednesday, former U.S. president George W. Bush made what some are calling “history’s greatest Freudian slip.”

The gaffe happened as Bush took aim at Russia’s political system in a speech that addressed the importance of fair elections.

“Russian elections are rigged, political opponents are imprisoned or otherwise eliminated from participating in the electoral process,” he said.

Read more: Florida man ‘cooked alive’ after police use stun gun in gas station arrest, lawyers say

“The result is an absence of checks and balances in Russia, and the decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq. I mean… of Ukraine.”

As many will remember, Bush presided over the war in Iraq — in fact, he was the one who ordered the U.S.-led operation in 2003. The invasion resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of Iraqi citizens, and the weapons of mass destruction that Bush claimed Iraq was hiding were never found.

Story continues below advertisement

As quick as the former president was to correct his words, he got a laugh from the crowd. The 75-year-old blamed the mistake on his age.

Of course, some Twitter users had a field day, taking great amusement in the mistake.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Others called out the laughter from the audience, and Bush, himself.

Trending Stories

Story continues below advertisement

Bush made the comments during an event at his presidential centre at Southern Methodist University.

In his speech, he applauded Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for his adherence to fair elections and for leading Ukraine during Russia’s invasion, comparing him to Winston Churchill and calling him a “cool little guy.”

Click to play video: 'Man who threw shoe at George W. Bush in 2008 is running for office in Iraq' Man who threw shoe at George W. Bush in 2008 is running for office in Iraq
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ukraine tagGeorge W. Bush tagGeorge W Bush Freudian Slip tagGeorge W. Bush iraq ukraine tagfreudian slip tagGeorge W. Bush iraq tagGeorge W. Bush speech tag

