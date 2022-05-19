COVID-19: Nova Scotia ending mandate for masks in public schools

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia has announced it is removing the mask requirement in public schools as of next week.

In a Thursday morning release, the province said “masks will continue to be recommended” and those “who choose to wear a mask will be supported.”

The province previously lifted mask requirements everywhere but schools, hospitals and long term care, along with most other restrictions on March 21.

As of May 24, school students, staff and visitors will not be required to wear a mask in Nova Scotia.

Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Becky Druhan said in the release masks helped schools mitigate the impact of COVID-19’s sixth wave.

According to the Thursday release, warmer weather and the possibility for outdoor classes means it is time to remove the requirement.

“Throughout the pandemic, we’ve worked closely with public health and taken steps to keep staff and students safe,” said Druhan in the release.

“We strongly encourage students and staff to continue to wear masks, and we will continue to support staff and students as well as continue to supply masks and hand sanitizer.”

The news comes on the day the province is set to release its weekly epidemiology report.

Last week, the province reported 18 additional COVID-19 deaths and 3,118 new PCR-confirmed cases.

Since Dec. 8, 2021, there have been 49 hospitalizations for COVID-19 hospitalizations in Nova Scotians under the age of 19.

