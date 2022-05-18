Police issue warning about London, Ont. man facing sex assault charges

Send this page to someone via email

Police in London, Ont., have issued a public safety warning after a man was released from custody following a court appearance on Wednesday in relation to sexual assault charges.

Police say Ibrahim Serter, 61, of London is facing two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual exploitation in relation to an investigation by the Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Section.

The investigation was launched on May 11 after officers received allegations about a man and unspecified incidents at his construction business.

Read more: Strathroy police issue community safety alert after man charged in sexual assault of minor

The incidents are reported to have taken place between January and May of this year, according to police.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims related to the alleged incidents and have released a photo of the accused in the interest of public safety.

Story continues below advertisement

Members of the public are asked to not approach the accused.

Anyone who has information that could help investigators is asked to contact London police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)