Canada

Grenville OPP charge transport driver in fatal collision

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted May 18, 2022 2:49 pm
opp patch View image in full screen
OPP have charged a man in connection with an April fatal collision on Highway 401 near Augusta Township. The Canadian Press file

Police in Grenville County have laid charges in relation to an April collision on the eastbound lanes of the 401 near Maitland.

The collision, which happened on April 18, claimed the lives of three people.

Read more: Kingston, Ont. sleeping cabins move from Portsmouth Olympic Harbour to Centre 70 Arena

A police investigation has led to the arrest of a Brampton, Ont., man.

Mehakdeep Singh, 25, has been charged with causing death by criminal negligence and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

Singh was arrested May 12. The investigation is ongoing.

