Grenville OPP charge transport driver in fatal collision

Police in Grenville County have laid charges in relation to an April collision on the eastbound lanes of the 401 near Maitland.

The collision, which happened on April 18, claimed the lives of three people.

A police investigation has led to the arrest of a Brampton, Ont., man.

Mehakdeep Singh, 25, has been charged with causing death by criminal negligence and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

Singh was arrested May 12. The investigation is ongoing.

