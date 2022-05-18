Menu

Crime

Man charged in connection with Hamilton pedestrian collision that sent teen to hospital

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 18, 2022 2:04 pm
Hamilton police in the area of Main Street West and Dundurn Street South where a teenage girl was struck by a vehicle in the afternoon of March 30, 2022. View image in full screen
Hamilton police in the area of Main Street West and Dundurn Street South where a teenage girl was struck by a vehicle in the afternoon of March 30, 2022. Global News

A Hamilton man has been charged in connection with a late March pedestrian collision at the intersection of Main Street West and Dundurn Street.

Collision investigators say a 14-year-old girl was struck by a 2016 Hyundai SUV turning left onto Dundurn Wednesday, March 30, at around 2:30 p.m.

The girl has since been released from McMaster Children’s Hospital and is still recovering from injuries.

Read more: 14-year-old girl in critical condition after collision at intersection: Hamilton police

The 49-year-old accused is set to appear in court on July 27 and faces a charge of careless driving causing bodily harm.

Anyone with information on the matter or with dashcam video can reach out to Hamilton police at 905-546-4755.

