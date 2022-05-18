Mass shooting inquiry: Two retired N.S. RCMP officers testify

Send this page to someone via email

Two retired staff sergeants with the RCMP who were involved in coordinating the response to the mass shooting in Nova Scotia are testifying today before a public inquiry.

Twenty-two people died on April 18th and 19th 2020 when a gunman killed 13 people in Portapique, and the next day killed nine more people in central Nova Scotia while driving around in a fully marked RCMP vehicle.

Jeff West and Kevin Surette were referred to as critical incident commanders during the incident, with West in charge of the police response through much of the night of April 19th.

The public inquiry is asking the two former staff sergeants questions about decisions made at the command post where they were based.

(The Canadian Press)