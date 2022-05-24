Menu

Environment

Keep It Local: The Farming Series

Starting May 30 to June 17 listen to Keep It Local on Mornings with Simi featuring exclusive interviews and content
By coreymcmaster Global News
Posted May 24, 2022 12:17 pm
Keep It Local: The Farming Series on Mornings with Simi. View image in full screen
Keep It Local: The Farming Series on Mornings with Simi.

Starting May 30 to June 17 listen to Keep It Local on Mornings with Simi as we find out what local farms are doing to recover their stock, rejuvenate their fields and rebuild their livelihood after the devastating floods throughout the Lower Mainland last year.

Mornings with Simi will air exclusive interview and special features Monday, Wednesday and Friday’s throughout the series!

Keep It Local presented by BC Fresh.

Buying local isn’t just smart, it keeps our BC economy going.

You can listen to the whole series in the player below:

