Canada

N.S. failing to properly monitor people serving community sentences: auditor general

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 17, 2022 11:42 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: May 17' Global News Morning Halifax: May 17
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global Halifax.

Nova Scotia’s auditor general says the province must immediately and significantly improve how it monitors people serving sentences in the community.

Kim Adair’s audit released today concludes that the company providing Nova Scotia with electronic supervision services is not fulfilling its responsibilities. She did not name the company in her report.

She says the Department of Justice failed to monitor the company, which has been paid about $250,000 each year for the past five years.

Read more: Police charge teenager after alleged Dartmouth knife chase

Adair’s audit also finds that some probation officers are not meeting with people as required and are not complying with corrections policies, resulting in poor supervision and lack of oversight.

She says that as of March 2020, there were 4,700 people serving community-based sentences in Nova Scotia, which is 10 times more than the number of people in provincial custody.

A community-based sentence allows someone convicted of a crime to complete all or part of their sentence living in the community, typically under the supervision of a probation officer.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 17, 2022.

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press
