N.B. police investigating 1980s sexual assault at Moncton elementary school

New Brunswick RCMP is asking the public to help identify victims as part of a sexual assault investigation dating back to the 1980s.

In a release issued Tuesday, Codiac RCMP said they received a complaint about sexual assault incidents involving a male teacher at École Champlain elementary in Moncton, which allegedly took place in 1987 and 1988.

A 75-year-old man was arrested in January in connection with the complaint.

On April 4, Paul J. Maillet from Notre-Dame, N.B. was charged with invitation to sexual touching, sexual assault, and acts of gross indecency.

He’s since been released on conditions, pending a future court date.

Police said in Tuesday’s release that they are continuing their investigation to determine if there are other victims.

“This is still an active investigation, and we are working diligently to understand if there were other victims,” RCMP Sgt. Mathieu Roy of Codiac Regional RCMP said in a statement.

“Everyone should know that a sexual assault complaint can be made at any time, and there is no statute of limitations as to how far back the assault happened. If you are a victim of sexual misconduct, please contact us. You will be listened to, and you will be believed.”

Police are asking anyone with further information related to this incident to contact them at 506-857-2400.