Guelph man faces weapons charges after BB gun drawn downtown: police

A 33-year-old Guelph man faces a variety of weapons charges following an incident in the city’s downtown on Monday.

Police said officers responded to reports of a handgun being drawn at an office complex on Wyndham Street North just before 5 p.m.

They said staff saw the man take a handgun out of his backpack and tuck it into his belt.

Officers arrived minutes later and say they found the suspect still seated inside. Police said they have seized a black Beretta-style BB gun.

The charges include possession for a dangerous purpose and carrying a concealed weapon.

The man also is charged with possessing a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.