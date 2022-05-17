Menu

Crime

Guelph man faces weapons charges after BB gun drawn downtown: police

By Mike Hodges Global News
Posted May 17, 2022 10:42 am
A 33-year-old Guelph man is charged with multiple weapons offences after a Beretta-style BB gun was taken out at an office complex in the downtown on Monday. View image in full screen
A 33-year-old Guelph man is charged with multiple weapons offences after a Beretta-style BB gun was taken out at an office complex in the downtown on Monday. Global News / File

A 33-year-old Guelph man faces a variety of weapons charges following an incident in the city’s downtown on Monday.

Police said officers responded to reports of a handgun being drawn at an office complex on Wyndham Street North just before 5 p.m.

They said staff saw the man take a handgun out of his backpack and tuck it into his belt.

Read more: Man fires pellet gun at officers investigating car crash he was in, Guelph police say

Officers arrived minutes later and say they found the suspect still seated inside. Police said they have seized a black Beretta-style BB gun.

The charges include possession for a dangerous purpose and carrying a concealed weapon.

Read more: Guelph police BEAT unit investigation leads to weapons and drugs

The man also is charged with possessing a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

 

