Sports

Jets’ Dubois strikes twice again, Canada remains perfect at worlds with win over Slovakia

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 16, 2022 3:33 pm

Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice as Canada remained undefeated at the world hockey championship with a 5-1 win over Slovakia on Monday.

Dubois scored the winning goal at 26:11 of the second period and added his second of the game less than 12 minutes later.

The Winnipeg Jets centre has four goals and an assist for defending champion Canada, which leads Group A with nine points from three regulation wins.

Read more: Winnipeg Jets Dubois, Lowry named to Team Canada leadership group

Fellow Jet Adam Lowry and Manitoba-born Morgan Geekie each had a goal and an assist for Canada, and Cole Sillinger also scored. Dylan Cozens and Josh Anderson each chipped in two assists.

Samuel Takac scored for Slovakia (1-2, three points), the bronze medallist at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Logan Thompson stopped 34 shots for Canada, while Adam Huska made 39 saves for Slovakia.

The Canadians are off until Thursday, when they take on Kazakhstan.

Click to play video: 'RAW: Winnipeg Jets Pierre-Luc Dubois Interview – Apr. 19' RAW: Winnipeg Jets Pierre-Luc Dubois Interview – Apr. 19
RAW: Winnipeg Jets Pierre-Luc Dubois Interview – Apr. 19 – Apr 19, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
