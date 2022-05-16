Cobourg schools placed in lockdown due to individual ‘in crisis’: principal

Send this page to someone via email

Two Cobourg, Ont., school were placed under lockdown on Monday morning following an incident involving an individual ‘in crisis,’ one school principal said.

Around 11:55 a.m., Cobourg Police Service officers responded to call from staff at Cobourg Collegiate Institute in the area of King and Cottesmore streets. Police say CCI and nearby C.R. Gummow Public School were placed in lockdown while officers worked with school staff to locate a “missing person.”

“The person was located safe, and there was no danger to the public or the school,” police stated at 1:45 p.m.

Police say while on scene at CCI, an unrelated medical event occurred.

“Ambulance and fire services were on scene for this unrelated incident,” police said.

In a letter issued Monday afternoon to parents and guardians, CCI principal Jamie Patenall said the lockdown was implemented to respond to an individual “in crisis” who required support.

“Our school team was assisted in our response by Cobourg Police Services,” the letter states. “Also today, as the lockdown began we had a separate individual who required an emergency medical response.”

Patenall says while the two incidents were unrelated, they may have been upsetting for students who may have witnessed either incident or were concerned by the presence of emergency responders.

“We are thankful that both of the individuals involved are with their families and receiving appropriate support, treatment and care,” said Patenall. “If you feel your teen would benefit from receiving support, please do not hesitate to contact us at the school, and we will make the necessary arrangements.”

Patenall also thanked the first responders for their “prompt and professional support.”

“Student and staff safety remain our highest priority at all times,” the letter concluded.