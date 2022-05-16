Menu

Canada

Efforts to ramp up Canadian housing supply accelerated in April, CMHC says

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 16, 2022 9:45 am
N.B. construction industry calling for legislation to speed up projects
With a high demand for more housing supply, there's no shortage of work for New Brunswick construction workers. But it's not unusual for there to be delays in getting projects started. As Suzanne Lapointe explains, the industry is calling for new legislation that could help speed things up – Apr 8, 2022

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of new home construction in April rose eight per cent compared with March.

The housing agency says the seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts in April was 267,330 units, up from 248,389 in March.

The increase came as the annual rate of urban starts rose 10 per cent to 245,324 units in April.

Canada needs new homes built, but construction industry headed for retirement wall

The annual rate of multi-unit urban starts rose 14 per cent to 178,092, while the pace of single-detached urban starts increased by one per cent to 67,232.

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 22,006 units.

The six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts was 257,846 units in April, up from 253,226 in March.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
