High Streamflow Advisory issued for South B.C. Interior rivers

Recent rainfall paired with snowmelt is causing rivers and creeks to rise in some parts of the Interior, prompting the B.C. Ministry of Forests and the River Forecast Centre to issue a High Streamflow Advisory for a number of rivers in the region.

The advisory means river levels are rising or are expected to rise quickly, but that no major flooding is expected.

It will affect South Interior Rivers between Vernon, Salmon Arm and Falkland, including the Whiteman River, Salmon River and surrounding streams.

Up to 20 millimetres of rain is expected to hit areas of the North-West Okanagan and areas around Salmon Arm and Falkland, it will likely last through to Monday. Along with rain, freezing levels could rise to 2,500 meters over the course of the day.

The Ministry says at this time there is uncertainty over which areas will receive the highest amounts of rainfall. Adjacent areas of the South Interior, including the Shuswap, Okanagan, and Nicola-Thompson regions may also experience a higher streamflow in response to rain and snowmelt.

The North Westside Fire Department has a self-serve sandbag station set up for residents to pick up as needed, in case of emergency.

The Ministry is advising the public to stay clear of any fast flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks during the high-stream flow period.