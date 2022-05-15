Menu

Canada

David Milgaard, wrongfully imprisoned for 23 years, dead at 69

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted May 15, 2022 3:05 pm
David Milgaard. View image in full screen
David Milgaard. Courtesy: Tom Andriuk

David Milgaard, the man who spent over two decades in prison for a crime he didn’t commit, has died. He was 69.

Milgaard was convicted as a teenager for the 1969 rape and murder of Gail Miller, a nurse in Saskatchewan, on her way to work. He was sentenced to life behind bars.

Read more: Canada’s Wrongfully Convicted: How does one achieve justice?

It took 23 years and the introduction of DNA evidence for the Court of Appeal to throw out his conviction, and another five years for him to be officially exonerated.

Trending Stories

All this was thanks to years of work by advocates, family members and his legal team. Milgaard continued in advocacy work, himself, long after his release from prison.

More coming…

