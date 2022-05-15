David Milgaard, wrongfully imprisoned for 23 years, dead at 69

Send this page to someone via email

David Milgaard, the man who spent over two decades in prison for a crime he didn’t commit, has died. He was 69.

Milgaard was convicted as a teenager for the 1969 rape and murder of Gail Miller, a nurse in Saskatchewan, on her way to work. He was sentenced to life behind bars.

It took 23 years and the introduction of DNA evidence for the Court of Appeal to throw out his conviction, and another five years for him to be officially exonerated.

All this was thanks to years of work by advocates, family members and his legal team. Milgaard continued in advocacy work, himself, long after his release from prison.

Story continues below advertisement

More coming…