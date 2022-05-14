Junior hockey: Vees win opening game of BCHL championship

Send this page to someone via email

A round-up of junior hockey results from the Okanagan and surrounding areas.

Friday’s results

Winnipeg 6, Moose Jaw 3

Winnipeg wins series 4-2

Winnipeg will play Edmonton in Eastern Conference final

Vancouver 5, Kamloops 2

Kamloops leads series 3-2

Portland 5, Seattle 1

Portland leads series 3-1

Saturday’s game

Seattle at Portland, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s game

Kamloops at Vancouver, 4 p.m.

PENTICTON 4, NANAIMO 1

The Penticton Vees won the opening game of the Fred Page Cup, and in convincing fashion, as they steamrolled the Nanaimo Clippers 4-1 on Friday night.

At the South Okanagan Events Centre, Casey McDonald, Ryan Hopkins, Luc Wilson and Bradley Nadeau scored for the Vees, who held period leads of 2-0 and 3-1 en route to outshooting the Clippers 40-20.

Wilson finished the evening with three points, including two assists.

Kai Daniells, just eight seconds into the second period, replied for Nanaimo in the best-of-seven BCHL championship series.

Kaeden Lane made 19 saves for the Vees, with Cooper Black turning aside 36 shots for the Clippers.

Penticton was 1-for-4 on the power play while Nanaimo was 0-for-2.

The series resumes with Game 2 in Penticton on Saturday night, at 7 p.m.

Games 3 and 4 are slated to take place in Nanaimo on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Both teams proved to be the class of their respective conferences.

In the Interior Division, Penticton cruised through, losing just one playoff game in three rounds (12-1). Meanwhile, in the Coastal Division, Nanaimo went one better, going a perfect 12-0.

However, during the regular season, the Vees had the league’s best record (43-8-3), amassing 89 points. The Clippers (33-17-4) were well back with 70 points.

And in 14 postseason games so far this spring, Penticton’s No. 1-ranked offence has tallied a league-leading 62 playoff goals. Nanaimo is third with 49.

