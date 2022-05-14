Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Junior hockey: Vees win opening game of BCHL championship

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 14, 2022 1:19 pm

A round-up of junior hockey results from the Okanagan and surrounding areas.

WESTERN HOCKEY LEAGUE

Friday’s results

  • Winnipeg 6, Moose Jaw 3
  • Winnipeg wins series 4-2
  • Winnipeg will play Edmonton in Eastern Conference final
  • Vancouver 5, Kamloops 2
  • Kamloops leads series 3-2
  • Portland 5, Seattle 1
  • Portland leads series 3-1

Saturday’s game

  • Seattle at Portland, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s game

  • Kamloops at Vancouver, 4 p.m.

Read more: Dallas Stars win 4-2 against Calgary Flames to force playoff series to 7th game

B.C. HOCKEY LEAGUE

PENTICTON 4, NANAIMO 1

Story continues below advertisement

The Penticton Vees won the opening game of the Fred Page Cup, and in convincing fashion, as they steamrolled the Nanaimo Clippers 4-1 on Friday night.

At the South Okanagan Events Centre, Casey McDonald, Ryan Hopkins, Luc Wilson and Bradley Nadeau scored for the Vees, who held period leads of 2-0 and 3-1 en route to outshooting the Clippers 40-20.

Wilson finished the evening with three points, including two assists.

Click to play video: 'Some Edmonton Oilers fans superstitious ahead of Game 7 vs. Kings' Some Edmonton Oilers fans superstitious ahead of Game 7 vs. Kings
Some Edmonton Oilers fans superstitious ahead of Game 7 vs. Kings

Kai Daniells, just eight seconds into the second period, replied for Nanaimo in the best-of-seven BCHL championship series.

Trending Stories

Kaeden Lane made 19 saves for the Vees, with Cooper Black turning aside 36 shots for the Clippers.

Penticton was 1-for-4 on the power play while Nanaimo was 0-for-2.

Story continues below advertisement

The series resumes with Game 2 in Penticton on Saturday night, at 7 p.m.

Games 3 and 4 are slated to take place in Nanaimo on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Click to play video: 'Calgary Flames alumni Colin Patterson weighs in on Game 6' Calgary Flames alumni Colin Patterson weighs in on Game 6
Calgary Flames alumni Colin Patterson weighs in on Game 6

Both teams proved to be the class of their respective conferences.

In the Interior Division, Penticton cruised through, losing just one playoff game in three rounds (12-1). Meanwhile, in the Coastal Division, Nanaimo went one better, going a perfect 12-0.

However, during the regular season, the Vees had the league’s best record (43-8-3), amassing 89 points. The Clippers (33-17-4) were well back with 70 points.

And in 14 postseason games so far this spring, Penticton’s No. 1-ranked offence has tallied a league-leading 62 playoff goals. Nanaimo is third with 49.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Halifax, Moncton preparing for World Juniors' Halifax, Moncton preparing for World Juniors
Halifax, Moncton preparing for World Juniors
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hockey tagOkanagan tagSports tagWHL tagsouth okanagan tagWestern Hockey League tagJunior Hockey tagbchl tagpenticton vees tagbc hockey league tagNanaimo Clippers tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers