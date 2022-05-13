Menu

Crime

Arson arrest made following November 2021 fires on Hutton Street in Lindsay: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 13, 2022 1:26 pm
Police in Lindsay have arrested a man for arson following two fires on Hutton Street in November 2021. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay have arrested a man for arson following two fires on Hutton Street in November 2021. Global News Peterborough file

Police in Lindsay, Ont., have made an arrest in an arson investigation that began in November 2021.

In mid-November, the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP and Kawartha Lakes Fire Services responded to a fire on the porch of a residence on Hutton Street in Lindsay.

The Nov. 16 fire was initially deemed non-suspicious.

Read more: 2 fires on Hutton Road in Lindsay deemed acts of arson: police

Then, on Nov. 17, the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service responded to a second fire on Hutton Street after residents reported being awoken by a loud banging noise. Police say a man had smashed out a basement window and set a fire which was extinguished by the homeowner. The suspect fled the scene toward Dobson Street and was last seen on a bicycle heading toward the Kawartha Trans Canada Trail.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Police say an arrest was made on Thursday.

Justin Simpson, 39, of Lindsay, was charged with two counts each of arson with disregard for human life and mischief over $5,000.

He was held in custody and is scheduled for a bail hearing in court in Lindsay on Friday.

Click to play video: 'Tips to avoid arson' Tips to avoid arson
