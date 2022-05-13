Regina woman charged in October 2021 crash that took life of 70-year-old pedestrian

Send this page to someone via email

A 47-year-old woman has been charged following a fatal October 2021 that claimed the life of a 70-year-old Regina man.

A pedestrian was struck and killed at Rochdale Boulevard and Cedar Meadow Drive on Oct. 21, 2021, in what police described as a hit-and-run collision.

Police found the victim lying on the ground. He was taken to the hospital by EMS where he later died.

According to police, the 70-year-old man had been crossing the sidewalk on Cedar Meadow Drive when an SUV struck him while making a turn. Police said the SUV drove away without stopping.

Regina police say they later found the vehicle. The driver was charged on Wednesday.

Sjaane Adrienne McMurchie, 47, of Regina, made her first appearance in provincial court on Thursday.

