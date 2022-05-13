Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Regina woman charged in October 2021 crash that took life of 70-year-old pedestrian

By Aishwarya Dudha Global News
Posted May 13, 2022 12:48 pm
The Regina police are asking the public for any information on a recent armed robbery and assault case. View image in full screen
The Regina police are asking the public for any information on a recent armed robbery and assault case. File / Global News

A 47-year-old woman has been charged following a fatal October 2021 that claimed the life of a 70-year-old Regina man.

A pedestrian was struck and killed at Rochdale Boulevard and Cedar Meadow Drive on Oct. 21, 2021, in what police described as a hit-and-run collision.

Read more: Regina police requesting public’s assistance in recent robbery

Police found the victim lying on the ground. He was taken to the hospital by EMS where he later died.

Trending Stories

According to police, the 70-year-old man had been crossing the sidewalk on Cedar Meadow Drive when an SUV struck him while making a turn. Police said the SUV drove away without stopping.

Regina police say they later found the vehicle. The driver was charged on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Sjaane Adrienne McMurchie, 47, of Regina, made her first appearance in provincial court on Thursday.

Read more: Police request public help concerning investigation of Southland Mall jewelry store robbery

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Police tagSaskatchewan News tagRegina News tagHit and Run tagCrime Regina tagRegina Accident tagcrime saskatchewan tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers