World

Elon Musk looking to scrub Tesla margin loan with new Twitter funding: report

By Staff Reuters
Posted May 12, 2022 12:55 pm
Click to play video: 'Questions, uncertainty remain over Elon Musk’s Twitter buyout' Questions, uncertainty remain over Elon Musk’s Twitter buyout
WATCH ABOVE: Questions, uncertainty remain over Elon Musk's Twitter buyout – Apr 26, 2022

Elon Musk is in talks to raise enough equity and preferred financing for his proposed buyout of Twitter Inc TWTR.N to negate the need for a $6.25 billion margin loan linked to his Tesla TSLA.O Inc shares, Bloomberg Law reported on Thursday.

The billionaire’s advisers, led by Morgan Stanley, have begun soliciting interest from potential investors for as much as $6 billion in preferred equity financing, the report said, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Trending Stories

Read more: Elon Musk says he would end Donald Trump’s Twitter ban if takeover succeeds

Twitter declined to comment on the report, while Musk could not be reached for comment.

Musk originally took out a $12.5 billion margin loan secured against his Tesla stock to help fund his purchase of Twitter. But he reduced that loan to $6.25 billion earlier this month after bringing in co-investors.

Story continues below advertisement

— Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru

© 2022 Reuters
