Family of Montreal man killed by police in 2017 reaches settlement with city

The family of a man shot dead by Montreal police has reached a settlement with the city in connection with a lawsuit they filed over his death.

Pierre Coriolan died on June 27, 2017, when police shot him after they responded to a disturbance call at his home.

A Quebec coroner’s report into Coriolan’s death released earlier this year said the police intervention reflected a lack of training among officers in dealing with people in crisis.

Six police officers responded to the call involving Coriolan, and their intervention lasted just over five minutes, with police using a stun gun, batons and rubber bullets before opening fire three times.

Coriolan’s two sisters sued the City of Montreal over his death, with a trial set to begin Thursday.

The law firm representing the family says its clients were satisfied with the settlement and didn’t wish to comment further.

