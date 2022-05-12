Rain, flood concerns back again in Manitoba, meteorologist says

Send this page to someone via email

Southern Manitoba is in for another downpour over the next few days, and the province has upgraded the flood threat in some regions.

Overland flood warnings have now been issued for a portion of southwest Manitoba, as well as the southeast corner of the province — with between 20 and 40 millimetres of rain, and even as much as 60 millimetres in the forecast for some regions.

Meteorologist Chris Stammers told 680 CJOB’s The Start the heaviest rains are expected to come and go on Thursday, but that doesn’t mean the province will be done with wet conditions.

“The real heavy stuff is going to move in this evening and be done by morning,” he said.

“I’m not really seeing a shift to the hot, dry weather that I think many would like at this point, to kind of dry things out.

“It’s remaining unsettled and below normal, so until we start to see signs of that pattern change, it’s going to stay unsettled with multiple chances of precipitation.”

Stammers said the rain on Thursday afternoon into Friday will likely be one of the first real thunderstorm events for the season.

Flood warnings remain in place for most areas along the Red River north of Emerson — with the exception of Winnipeg — as well as many of its tributaries.

An overland flood watch continues for the rest of southern and central Manitoba, including Winnipeg, Portage la Prairie and Brandon.

